Don’t protest on the campus, HC tells Visva-Bharati students

04 September 2021 03:18 IST

Vice-Chancellor to be provided police protection

d

The Calcutta High Court on Friday stepped in to end the week-long stand-off in Visva-Bharati, ordering students to take their protest outside the campus. Since last Saturday, Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty had been confined to his home by a group protesting against the August 23 rustication of students who had taken part in a campus protest in January 2020.

“All demonstrations, banners, barricades and obstruction outside the residence of the Vice-Chancellor shall be forthwith removed by the officer in-charge, Santiniketan police station. The Vice-Chancellor, in addition to his own security guards, shall also be provided with three constables from the police station for his protection,” Justice Rajasekhar Mantha said in his order.

Advertising

Advertising

He barred the use of loudspeakers inside the university premises and ordered the demonstrators to remove “any material they have brought into the premises” and dispose of all litter in an orderly manner.

“The locks on the administrative building and any other part of the university by the students shall be broken open by the officer in-charge, Santiniketan police station and the premises shall be handed over to concerned persons. No demonstration shall be conducted by any students or any persons within a distance of 50 meters of any portion or part of the university, particularly schools, classrooms, the residence of the Vice-Chancellor, teachers, professors, officials, staff library, the administrative buildings, laboratories etc.,” the judge said.

“None of the employees of the university, including the VC, professors, teachers, officials and other staff shall be prevented from entering the premises or the respective schools and departments under it. All obstructions to any CCTV camera in the university at any place shall be forthwith removed and a report to this effect shall be submitted independently by the registrar and also the officer in-charge, Santiniketan police station,” the court ordered.

The court said that it would soon hear the grievances of the three rusticated students.

, the court called for immediate restoration of the normal functioning of the university and ordered the officer in-charge of the Santiniketan police station to render all assistance to ensure that.