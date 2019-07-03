‘Donate a Life’ fund helps 85 cancer patients in Rajasthan

A unique “Donate a Life” fund, established by a cancer speciality hospital here, has helped in the treatment of 85 children suffering from blood cancer, enabling them to lead a normal life. The free treatment to children diagnosed with three curable cancers is provided as an “entitlement” without any inquiry into financial status of their parents.

The fund is the brainchild of Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital, which was grappling with a large number of patients unable to bear the expenses of treatment. As the estimated cost of the complete treatment is ₹5 lakh, several young children were being deprived of treatment even for curable cancers.

The “Donate a Life” fund, launched in August 2014, has so far registered 142 children for their multi-stage and prolonged treatment lasting one to two years. Among the 93 children who received full treatment, 85 are now cancer-free, while eight could not be saved.

Hospital Director (Clinical Services) S.G. Kabra told The Hindu that three cancers among children below 14 years selected for the programme were acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, acute promylocytic leukaemia and Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The dedicated fund is maintained with the contributions of philanthropists, trusts, donors and some private companies. The fund managers have also approached big industrial and business houses. Sachin, 3, Ramavtar, 10, and Shaurya, 4, are among the 85 children who have been fully cured with the fund’s utilisation.