Does Governor call you, Mamata asks police officer

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday took a swipe at Governor JagdeepDhankhar by reprimanding a police officer during an administrative meeting in Kolkata.

“Does the Governor call you? He tells you don’t do this and don’t do that. You will not admit it now. Even if he does, you don’t have to worry about that. You are working for the State government,” Ms. Banerjee said told Superintendent of Police, Purba Medinipur district. The remarks by the Chief Minister were made in full public view during an administrative meeting where district magistrates, superintendent of police and senior administrative officers along with Ministers were present.

The Chief Minister said that she has been getting complaints about the district and there were attempts to incite riots in a planned manner. Ms. Banerjee said that she had to interfere in a labour dispute at an industrial unit in Haldia in Purba Medinipur and ensure arrests of a few people.

The development marks a new low between the Raj Bhawan and the State government. On Monday, Chief Minister said that she had blocked the Governor on Twitter. The Governor on Thursday tweeted videos of the Chief Minister publicly admonishing the police officer.

Reacting to the development, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari who hails from Purba Medinipur asked that once the State Election Commission has issued notification for civic polls and mode code of conduct is in force how can theChief Minister hold administrative meeting withdistrict magistrates, superintendent of police. “It’s evident that @CEOWestBengal is influenced by the Trinamool,” Mr. Adhikari alleged.

After the West Bengal Assembly polls and the bitter electoral contest at Nandigram where the BJP leader edged past the Chief Minister, Purba Medinipur has emerged as the new political flash point between the TrinamoolCongress and the BJP.

During the administrative meeting, the Chief Minister also directed Commissioner of Barrackpore City Police to take action against those behind recent incidents. The Chief Minister said that support of CID and Kolkata Police should be taken to get to those who were behind those crimes.

In the past few weeks, Barrackpore has witnessed political violence with at least three people being killed in separate incidents. Barrackpore, about 50 km north of Kolkata, is on boil since 2019 after the sitting MP Arjun Singh, defected from the Trinamool to the BJP.