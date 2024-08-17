Doctors flag ‘malpractices’ at R.G. Kar Hospital in meet with Bengal Governor

A day after West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose visited R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, a group of 30-35 agitating doctors met him at the Raj Bhavan on Friday (August 16, 2024) to discuss their security concerns, an official said.

The group told Mr. Bose about "several malpractices" that have allegedly been going on at the medical facility.

"The doctors expressed their insecurity at the hospital. They also told the governor about malpractices at the facility. The medics requested the Governor that they want the Central Government to intervene and arrange their security at the hospital as they do not feel secure after Wednesday night's vandalism there," the official told PTI.

Governor Bose assured them that he would bring the matter to the Union Home Ministry's attention, the official added.

Incidentally, after visiting R.G. Kar Hospital on Thursday to assess the situation and speak with agitating doctors, Mr. Bose expressed concern over the vandalism, describing it as a "shame for civil society."

On the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, unidentified people carried out vandalism at the hospital where the body of a woman doctor was found last week.

