ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors flag ‘malpractices’ at R.G. Kar Hospital in meet with Bengal Governor

Published - August 17, 2024 12:09 am IST - Kolkata

Governor Bose expressed concern over the vandalism, describing it as a “shame for civil society”

PTI

A Central Reserve Police Force personnel moves inside the medical emergency ward that was vandalised by an unidentified mob on August 15, inside the premises of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A day after West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose visited R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, a group of 30-35 agitating doctors met him at the Raj Bhavan on Friday (August 16, 2024) to discuss their security concerns, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group told Mr. Bose about "several malpractices" that have allegedly been going on at the medical facility.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Indian Medical Association demands overhaul of working and living conditions of resident doctors

"The doctors expressed their insecurity at the hospital. They also told the governor about malpractices at the facility. The medics requested the Governor that they want the Central Government to intervene and arrange their security at the hospital as they do not feel secure after Wednesday night's vandalism there," the official told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bose assured them that he would bring the matter to the Union Home Ministry's attention, the official added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee leads rally in Kolkata, demands justice for ‘raped and murdered’ woman doctor

Incidentally, after visiting R.G. Kar Hospital on Thursday to assess the situation and speak with agitating doctors, Mr. Bose expressed concern over the vandalism, describing it as a "shame for civil society."

On the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, unidentified people carried out vandalism at the hospital where the body of a woman doctor was found last week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US