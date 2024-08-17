GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Doctors flag ‘malpractices’ at R.G. Kar Hospital in meet with Bengal Governor

Governor Bose expressed concern over the vandalism, describing it as a “shame for civil society”

Published - August 17, 2024 12:09 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
A Central Reserve Police Force personnel moves inside the medical emergency ward that was vandalised by an unidentified mob on August 15, inside the premises of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 16, 2024.

A Central Reserve Police Force personnel moves inside the medical emergency ward that was vandalised by an unidentified mob on August 15, inside the premises of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A day after West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose visited R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, a group of 30-35 agitating doctors met him at the Raj Bhavan on Friday (August 16, 2024) to discuss their security concerns, an official said.

The group told Mr. Bose about "several malpractices" that have allegedly been going on at the medical facility.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Indian Medical Association demands overhaul of working and living conditions of resident doctors

"The doctors expressed their insecurity at the hospital. They also told the governor about malpractices at the facility. The medics requested the Governor that they want the Central Government to intervene and arrange their security at the hospital as they do not feel secure after Wednesday night's vandalism there," the official told PTI.

Governor Bose assured them that he would bring the matter to the Union Home Ministry's attention, the official added.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee leads rally in Kolkata, demands justice for ‘raped and murdered’ woman doctor

Incidentally, after visiting R.G. Kar Hospital on Thursday to assess the situation and speak with agitating doctors, Mr. Bose expressed concern over the vandalism, describing it as a "shame for civil society."

On the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, unidentified people carried out vandalism at the hospital where the body of a woman doctor was found last week.

