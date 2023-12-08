Doctors, civil rights group issue health advisory to combat Kolkata’s air pollution

December 08, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - Kolkata

With the onset of winter as Kolkata is grappling with air pollution, a group of civil rights activists, and medical professionals have issued a health advisory. The advisory calls for the role of citizens and educational institutions along with the government. It also mentions that prolonged exposure to pollution levels can contribute to chronic respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses, lung cancer, and premature mortality.

While the advisory, issued recently, calls for the government to ban 15-year-old vehicles, recommends waste segregation, and a ban on single use plastic as well as the creation of clean air zones across schools and hospitals. The other initiatives suggests that the government should establish effective emergency response plans to deal with sudden spikes and proper waste management.

For citizens, the advisory calls for use of protective masks and eco-friendly commute and dietary adjustments. When it comes to educational institutions and offices, the advisory calls for construction and demolition waste and integrating air quality and its health impacts into educational programs to raise awareness among students and staff.

The advisory has been issued by SwitchON Foundation with support from the Association of Chest Physicians West Bengal, the South Asian Medical Students Associations, the Society of Emergency Medicine of India, West Bengal Chapter, and the West Bengal Doctors Forum.

A press statement issued recently by SwitchON Foundation pointed out that readings of the air quality monitoring station at Victoria Memorial over the years are showing alarming trends where the air quality is worsening drastically making the air around Kolkata Maidan, considered the lungs of the city, the worst in the city.

“There has been a 70% surge in the Air Quality Index (AQI) between December 2021 and December 2022. It was alarming to notice that despite monsoon and usual air quality improvement, the monitoring station of Victoria Memorial experienced a 34% rise in June and 22% in August pollution from 2021 to 2023,” the press statement said.

Vinay Jaju, Managing Director, SwitchON Foundation, said that the health advisory serves as a collective call to action, emphasising the shared responsibility of individuals, communities, and policymakers in addressing the escalating challenges posed by air pollution.

Arup Halder, Consultant Pulmonologist, CMRI Hospital Kolkata who has been associated with the health advisory added that according to the global burden of diseases air pollution is the 4th leading cause of mortality in the world and we lose 90 lakhs people every year due to air pollution in the world and the war against air pollution can only be fought with awareness.

Another doctor Sanjukta Dutta, Consultant and head of emergency medicine department, Fortis Hospital Kolkata, described air pollution as a major environmental health threat. “It damages our vital organs like lungs, brain, cardiovascular system, it reduces your lifespan significantly. Recent data released by the World Health Organization shows that air pollution has a vast and terrible impact on child health and survival,” she added.

Suman Mallik, Clinical Director, Chief of Radiation Oncology, at Narayana Superspeciality Hospital said that lung cancer is the leading cancer site among the cancer patients in Kolkata and West Bengal and its rise over the years (14.9% in 2006-07 to 20% in 2020) has been alarming.