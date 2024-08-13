The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed production of the case diary in the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital by 1 p.m. today.

A bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam raised questions as to why a case of a case of unnatural death was recorded by the police earlier.

The Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court also asked as to how the principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Kumar Ghosh was rewarded with a post of principal of another medical college hours after stepping down from the hospital where the incident occurred.

“Your client should be sent home. So powerful, he is,” the Chief Justice said.

Justice Sivagnamam directed that Sandip Kumar Ghosh should be sent on a leave.

The Court raised questions on why the statement was not recorded from the principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital after the incident.

“Why do you protect. That statement is the basis... Something is missing,” the Court added.

The family of the deceased doctors and several other petitioners had approached the Calcutta High Court demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the crime.

The Kolkata Police has started an investigation into the alleged rape and murder and arrested a civic police volunteer for the crime.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given a deadline for Kolkata Police to crack the case by Sunday, failing which she will transfer the case to the CBI.

