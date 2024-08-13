ADVERTISEMENT

Doctor's rape-murder: Calcutta High Court asks Bengal govt to produce case diary at 1 pm

Updated - August 13, 2024 01:16 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 12:56 pm IST - Kolkata

The Calcutta HC asked the State why it was trying to protect the principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the crime occurred

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh

File picture of police outside the emergency ward of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital following the death of a female doctor after she was allegedly raped, in Kolkata | Photo Credit: ANI

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed production of the case diary in the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital by 1 p.m. today.

A bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam raised questions as to why a case of a case of unnatural death was recorded by the police earlier.

Kolkata doctor rape case: IMA demands special law to curb attacks on medical staff

The Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court also asked as to how the principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Kumar Ghosh was rewarded with a post of principal of another medical college hours after stepping down from the hospital where the incident occurred.

“Your client should be sent home. So powerful, he is,” the Chief Justice said.

Justice Sivagnamam directed that Sandip Kumar Ghosh should be sent on a leave.

The Court raised questions on why the statement was not recorded from the principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital after the incident.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Junior doctors, others summoned for questioning

“Why do you protect. That statement is the basis... Something is missing,” the Court added.

The family of the deceased doctors and several other petitioners had approached the Calcutta High Court demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the crime.

The Kolkata Police has started an investigation into the alleged rape and murder and arrested a civic police volunteer for the crime.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given a deadline for Kolkata Police to crack the case by Sunday, failing which she will transfer the case to the CBI.

