GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Do not agree with concept of ‘One Nation, One Election’: Mamata Banerjee to Kovind-led panel

The high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind had written to political parties seeking their opinion on the matter

January 11, 2024 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that in 1952, the first general elections were simultaneously conducted for the Central and State levels. File

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that in 1952, the first general elections were simultaneously conducted for the Central and State levels. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on January 11 wrote to the high-level committee on "One Nation, One Election" expressing her disagreement with the concept of simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and Assemblies, and said it would be against the basic structure of India's constitutional arrangements.

In a letter to the panel secretary, Ms. Banerjee said that in 1952, the first general elections were simultaneously conducted for the Central and State levels.

ALSO READ
Explained | What is the debate around ‘one nation, one election’?

"There was such simultaneity for some years. But the coevality has since been ruptured...," she said.

"I regret that I cannot agree with the concept of 'One Nation, One Election', as framed by you. We disagree with your formulation and proposal," she wrote.

One Nation, One Election: How feasible is it and what would be its impact? | In Focus podcast

"Non-simultaneous federal and State elections are a basic feature in the Westminster system which should not be altered. To paraphrase, non-simultaneity is part of the basic structure of the Indian Constitutional arrangements," the West Bengal Chief Minister said.

The high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind had written to political parties seeking their opinion on the matter.

Related Topics

state politics / West Bengal

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.