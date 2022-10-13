Disrespecting Gandhi at Durga Puja pandal shameful, says Mamata

Nearly 10 days after a lookalike of Mahatma Gandhi was depicted as an asur (demon) at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata triggering an outrage, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday described the act as shameful.

“It is a matter of shame that they tried to malign Durga Puja by using the face of Mahatma Gandhi as that of asur. All of us respect Gandhiji. People will give a befitting reply to those who tried to insult the father of the nation,” the Chief Minister said, while addressing her party workers at a ‘Bijoya Sammelani’ event in Kolkata.

A Durga Puja near Ruby crossing in Kolkata organised by the West Bengal unit of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha had depicted a Gandhi lookalike as an asur . After the issue created a stir on social media, the Kolkata Police took a potter to the pandal and changed the look of the asur, putting a moustache and hair on the clay sculpture.

She said that she had been sad since that day but did not comment as the Durga Puja festival was on. “Can we tolerate it? What should be their punishment? We will not punish them but the people will give a befitting reply to those who tried to insult the father of the nation,” she said.

Ms. Banerjee lauded the police for handling the situation and not allowing it to snowball into a major issue during the Durga Puja.

Reacting to the remarks by the Chief Minister, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sujan Chakraborty asked why action was not taken against those who indulged in such an act. Why was no police complaint filed or none arrested in connection with the incident, he asked.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Banerjee also spoke against the role of Central investigating agencies. “Today you are in power, so you are threatening us with agencies. Tomorrow when you will not be in power these agencies will box your ears,” she said. Several leaders of the Trinamool Congress are facing the heat over the investigation by Central agencies in the recruitment scam as well as cattle smuggling scam. Former Minister Partha Chatterjee and Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal have been arrested and are behind bars for their alleged role in these scams.