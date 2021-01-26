Disgruntled Trinamool MLA skips Mamata’s public meeting

Disgruntled Trinamool Congress MLA Prabir Ghosal, who spoke against the leadership recently, on Monday gave party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's public rally in Hooghly district a miss, fuelling speculations about his next political move.
Mr. Ghosal, however, claimed he was not invited for the programme. "I was not invited. Whatever I have to say, I will say tomorrow", he said.
Amid ongoing exodus from the Trinamool Congress, the voices of discontentment grew louder in the Trinamool last week, after party MLA from Uttarpara in Hooghly district Prabir Ghosal alleged repair work of a road in his constituency was not being allowed by a faction of the party to harm his poll prospects.
Party sources said Mr. Ghosal and Trinamool Hooghly district President Dilip Yadav have been at loggerheads over organisational matters.
Mr. Ghosal joins Bally MLA Baishali Dalmiya, who was recently expelled, Domjur MLA and Minister Rajib Banerjee, who had resigned from the State Cabinet and Consumer Affairs Minister Sadhan Pande among others to voice grievance over functioning of the party.
Elections to the 294-member State Assembly are due in April-May.
The ruling party is witnessing steady exit of its MPs and MLAs and joining the saffron camp which is making all efforts to throw Ms. Banerjee out of power.
