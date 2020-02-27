Din in Haryana Assembly over Bharat Mata ki Jai slogan

CHANDIGARH

27 February 2020

Legislators of the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party locked horns over the slogan ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ on Wednesday during Question Hour of the ongoing budget session of the Haryana Assembly.

The issue started when Congress MLA and former Minister Geeta Bhukkal mentioned the slogan to hit out at the government. Home Minister Anil Vij said Ms. Bhukkal was taunting the Education Minister while he was replying to a question. Ms. Bhukkal, referring to the government, had said, “Inse toh Bharat Mata ki Jai bulva lo.”

The remark evoked sharp response from the treasury benches. Hitting out at the Congress, BJP MLA from Ambala (City) Aseem Goel said, “What’s wrong in saying Bharat Mata ki Jai. Do you have any objection... are you Pakistanis? Every Indian will say Bharat Mata ki Jai.” BJP MLAs then repeatedly shouted the slogan.

BJP seeks apology

As the BJP members sought an apology from Ms. Bhukkal and kept shouting the slogan, Congress legislators also started raising the slogan.

Congress MLA Shamsher Gogi also questioned the remark made by BJP members. “Are we Pakistanis, why are the treasury benches dubbing us so,” he said. The uproar ended after about 15 to 20 minutes.

‘Diverting attention’

Outside the House, Ms. Bhukkal said that BJP has been attempting to divert attention from its failures — be it rising crime, unemployment, farmers distress or women issues etc. “To say Bharat Mata ki Jai we do not need any certificate from BJP leaders,” she said.