Devotees defying lockdown dispersed from dargah

About 100 devotees, who defied the lockdown restrictions and gathered for observing the rituals of ‘Urs’ (death anniversary) at a dargah in Sarwar town of Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, were dispersed by the police with the use of mild force.

The six-day ‘Urs’ of Sufi mystic Khwaja Fakhruddin Chishti at the dargah ended on Wednesday.

Though the police had given permission to five persons from the world-famous dargah in Ajmer for offering a ‘chadar’ (sacred cloth) at the Sarwar dargah, several others joined them.

When the police asked them to vacate the dargah premises, they allegedly objected and confronted the police.

Dargah’s mutawalli (manager) Mohammed Yusuf told The Hindu that while all gates of the shrine had been closed, some local devotees scaled the wall and tried to join the offering of ‘chadar’. “This was clearly in violation of the prohibitory orders,” he said.

According to the police sources, six persons were arrested under Section 151 (arrest to prevent cognisable offences) of the Criminal Procedure Code on charges of infringement of orders banning the assembly of people.