Delhi records 1,000-plus cases second day in a row

Nursing staff at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Friday.

New Delhi

30 May 2020 00:12 IST

Biggest single-day jump with 1,106 new COVID-19 infections

As many as 1,106 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 17,386, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin released on Friday. This is the biggest single-day jump in the number of cases in the city so far and the second consecutive day of more than 1,000 cases being recorded. Of the total cases, 7,846 people have recovered and there are 9,142 active cases.

The total number of deaths also rose to 398 with 82 more fatalities being reported, 13 of them happening in the past 24 hours. Health Minister Satyendar Jain said at a press conference that the rest of the 69 deaths took place in the last 34 days. “The 52 deaths from Safdarjung hospital are very old... they submitted it to us two days ago and we have added it after auditing,” he said.

‘Do not panic’

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said of the total novel coronavirus patients in Delhi, the recovery rate is about 50%. “There is no need for us to panic. Around 80% to 90% of infected people are recovering in home quarantine,” he said at the same press conference Mr. Jain addressed.

The Health Minister said there are more than 5,000 beds for COVID-19 treatment in Delhi. “The number of patients currently on ventilator is 28. We have more than 300 dedicated ventilators available currently in Delhi. Our aim is to double the number of beds in the coming days,” he said.

On Friday, 18 more people from a Delhi government-run night shelter on the AIIMS premises tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases from the shelter to 42. “Around 50 people are quarantined at the night shelter and the government is in the process of moving them to a nearby school,” said a Delhi government official.