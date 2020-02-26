Deeply disturbed about what is going on in Delhi, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that she was “deeply disturbed and concerned about the situation in Delhi”.

Ms. Banerjee, who left for Bhubaneshwar during the day to attend an Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) meeting to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah later this week, urged people to maintain peace.

“Ours is a country of peace, it takes everybody along, it is a secular country. There is no scope for any violence... We appeal to all to maintain peace,” the Chief Minister said, adding that she not sure what was going on in Delhi.

The Chief Minister also said that she was keeping a watch on the situation.

Earlier in the day, senior officers of the Kolkata police held a meeting in the backdrop of the violence in Delhi. Senior officers, including all deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and officer-in-charges, have been asked to remain “extremely alert”. West Bengal has witnessed violence during the anti-CAA protests in December 2019.

Meanwhile, there were a few protests organised in the city in connection with the violence in the national capital.