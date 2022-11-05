Death of woman inmate in West Bengal correctional home under scanner

NHRC awards ₹4.75 lakh as compensation for the mishap

36-year-old Shelly Saha was found dead at Hooghly District Correctional Home on May 28, 2020. While the Correctional Home authorities have stated that Ms. Saha died by suicide, rights activists have raised several questions over their version and approached the Calcutta High Court seeking proper investigation into the death.

Earlier this year in August, the National Human Rights Commission while pointing out that the loss of life was on account of acts of “omission and commission” on the part of officials, had directed the West Bengal government to pay ₹4.75 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased inmate and had directed departmental proceedings against a warden of the correctional home.

The Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR), a rights group, has filed a writ petition before the Calcutta High Court relating to the death of Ms. Saha and has alleged several inconsistencies in the version of the authorities and the alleged suicide. Parthapratim Dasgupta, president of APDR, Chandannagar said that there were contradictory versions by the prison authorities on various issues including keeping the inmate under isolation.

In administrative segregated housing

“In response to the first RTI application it was stated that she was kept in “administrative segregated housing” along with other co-prisoners. But in response to the second RTI application it was stated that the co-prisoners were lodged in other rooms i.e. Shelly Saha was indeed kept in solitary confinement,” Mr. Dasgupta said, quoting from the RTI replies received by APDR.

The activists of APDR also claimed that the said inmate was admittedly kept in isolation at night in the correctional home at least from April 4, 2020 to May 28, 2020, i.e. for no less than 53 days, violating every norm of The West Bengal Correctional Services Act 1992 wherein under Section 67 (3), it is categorically specified that: ‘A female prisoner shall not be accommodated in a female ward alone. If there is no other female prisoner in the correctional home, the Superintendent shall depute a female warder to stay and sleep with the female prisoner at night”.

The prison authorities have pointed out in the RTI replies that the inmate was brought to the Hooghly Correctional Home on March 23, 2020 on grounds that she was involved in a violent act at Dumdum Central Correctional Home and was kept for 14 days of quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The activists, however, dismissed both claims citing FIRs lodged by Dumdum Central Correctional Home that the COVID-related protocols were not in the State on March 23, 2020 when Ms. Saha was transferred to Hooghly District Correctional Home.

Ms. Saha was convicted in September 2019 in her husband’s murder case and had appealed against the verdict, which was admitted by the Calcutta High Court. Activists said that the High Court had allowed her to move a bail application and thus it was very unlikely that she had died of suicide.

Discrepancies found

“We also find discrepancies in the submission made by the State government and the NHRC and the response given to our RTI queries. Not only are the names of wardens of the correctional home different but the prison authorities had also told the NHRC that there were two wardens on duty the night the inmate died whereas the response given to us talks about one warden only,” Mr. Dasgupta said. The writ petition will come up for hearing before the Division Bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj on November 21.

The response to RTI queries filed by Mr. Dasgupta has also revealed that 471 persons have died in the correctional homes of the State between 2020 and September 2022. The data by West Bengal Correctional Homes have pointed out that 148 deaths occurred in the year 2020 followed by 194 deaths in 2021 and 129 deaths in 2022 till September 7. “While we do not know how many deaths are due to natural causes or how many are unnatural deaths, all unnatural deaths in correction needs to be investigated,” the activist said.

Suicide prevention helpline numbers in Kolkata —033-2463740, 1033-24637432.

