Death of 4 minors: W.B. Governor visits spot, speaks to local people

February 20, 2024 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - Kolkata

The Governor will also speak to the families and parents of the deceased children

PTI

Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on February 20 visited the spot in Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district where the four minors died allegedly after a mound of earth caved in during drainage expansion near the India-Bangladesh border.

Mr. Bose visited the spot and spoke to local people and local Trinamool Congress leaders to understand what happened on the day when the incident happened.

The Governor will also speak to the families and parents of the deceased children, a Raj Bhavan official told PTI.

Mr. Bose took a train to Kishanganj on February 19 night. He then travelled by road to Chopra, the official said.

On February 12, four children, aged between five and 12, were buried alive when a mound of soil caved in and fell on them when an excavator was digging a trench at Chetanagach village of Chopra block. The construction work was carried out by the Border Security Force (BSF).

The mishap took a political turn when Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held the "BSF responsible" alleging negligence leading to the deaths of the four minors.

A team of TMC leaders had met Mr. Bose at the Raj Bhavan and demanded an investigation into the mishap and also urged the Governor to visit Chopra.

