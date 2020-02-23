Dalit groups demand stringent action in Nagaur torture case

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party members sitting on an indefinite dharna outside the SDM’s office in Khinvsar.

23 February 2020 01:25 IST

They seek urgent steps for rehabilitation of the victims who are in trauma

After a political storm over the torture of two Dalit youths in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, Dalit groups here on Saturday demanded stringent action against the accused and urgent steps for rehabilitation of the victims who were in a trauma following the horrific act of caste-based violence by some members of the Rajput community.

The youths were also forced to pay a “fine” of ₹5,100 to the tormentors after the incident.

Bisa Ram, 24, and Panna Ram, 20, were beaten up, stripped and tortured on the suspicion of stealing money from the cash box of an automobile service agency in Naguar district’s Karnu village on February 16. The incident came to light when the videos of the assault went viral on social media earlier this week.

A fact-finding team of the Centre for Dalit Rights, Dalit Mahila Manch and Meghwal Mahasabha visited Karnu and met the victims on Friday. “The youths, who are cousins, were in a state of shock. The boy, who was violated with a screwdriver dipped in petrol, was unable to move because of excruciating pain... Their families are living in fear,” CDR Director Satish Kumar said.

Dalit activists said that the Karnu episode matched Gujarat’s infamous Una flogging incident of July 2016 in its intensity, and the dominant Rajputs were still threatening Dalits in the village.

Section 308 added

After the activists’ demand, the police have added Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code in the criminal case registered against the seven accused who have since been arrested.

The team demanded that charges under the Protection of Civil Rights Act and the Information Technology Act be added to the FIR. The victims’ families have been provided with police security under Section 15-A of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act mandating protection against intimidation, threats or violence.

The ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP leaders also met the two youths and their families in Karnu, while a delegation of the Bahujan Samaj Party met Director-General of Police Bhupendra Singh here and demanded compensation and security to the victims. Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal alleged that the State government had indulged in a cover-up and said the victims were still waiting for financial assistance.

The Congress team, comprising Social Welfare Minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, former Nagaur MP Jyoti Mirdha and others, also sought strict action against the accused and hoped that no police officer found involved in the brutality or its cover-up would be spared. The team will submit its report to Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot.

Relief package

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, which wields influence in Nagaur and adjoining districts, has started an indefinite dharna outside the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office in Khinvsar demanding a relief package for the victims and removal of the Nagaur Superintendent of Police. RLP MLA Narayan Beniwal had led a demonstration on the issue at the Assembly entrance gate here on Thursday.