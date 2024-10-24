Cyclonic storm Dana: Kolkata airport to suspend flight operations from 6 pm on October 24

“The Kolkata airport authorities decided to suspend flight operations for 15 hours from 6 p.m. on Thursday (October 24, 2024) in view of the possible impact of cyclone Dana,” an official said.

“The step was taken keeping in mind the safety of passengers, airline employees, various equipment, navigational aids and infrastructure,” the Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

“In view of cyclone Dana's impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, it has been decided to suspend the flight operations from 6 pm on October 24 to 9 am on October 25 due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata,” an AAI spokesperson said.

The IMD said that the cyclone is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port in neighbouring Odisha early Friday. The maximum speed during the landfall process is likely to be around 120 kmph.

“To ensure the safety of passengers and aircraft, all stakeholders, including ATC, CNS (communication, navigation and surveillance department), chairman and vice chairman of AOC (airport operators committee), unanimously decided to suspend operations,” Kolkata airport director Dr. Pravat Ranjan Beuria told PTI.

The Met Director at the airport said that the wind speed will be around 60 kmph to 70 kmph, gusting to 80 kmph, with heavy rain at Kolkata and adjoining areas.

“We are anticipating severe crosswinds during the cyclonic storm. Take off and landing of aircraft during such weather conditions are very difficult,” he said.

In addition, some navigational aids might have to be shut down due to heavy wind speed, the airport director explained.

On an average, the Kolkata airport handles more than 400 flights (arrival and departure) daily.

“The number of flights scheduled to operate during the 15-hour window when operations will be suspended will either have to be cancelled or rescheduled by the respective airlines,” an AAI official said.

Notably, the authorities of the Kolkata airport had started preparations to tackle any situation arising out of the cyclonic storm from Tuesday (October 22, 2024).

The standard operating procedures such as inspection of the airport infrastructure and the drainage system, checking and servicing of all installations are being carried out.

Durgapur's Kazi Nazrul Islam airport director, K. Mondal, said the facility would remain open and operations would be as per schedule.

Taking to X, private carrier Indigo said to its passengers that flights to/from Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar might be impacted due to heavy rains and thunderstorms predicted for October 24 and 25.

"We kindly request you to stay updated on your flight status," the airliner told its passengers.

