Cyclone Mocha | CM Mamata says ‘will rescue people from coastal areas’

May 08, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - Kolkata (West Bengal)

With a low-pressure area formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 8 said that people do not need to fear the cyclone as the State Government is equipped with handling the situation.

"No need to fear the cyclone...If there come different circumstances, we will rescue people from coastal areas as the cyclone will move to Bangladesh and then Myanmar," said CM Banerjee.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a low-pressure area has formed today over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea. It is likely to intensify into a depression on May 9 over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the South Andaman Sea and further into a cyclonic storm.

IMD said the cyclonic storm Mocha is likely to move initially north-northwest wards till May 11 and thereafter it is likely to recurve gradually and move north-northeast wards towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts.

The weather department further said heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal between May 9 and 11.