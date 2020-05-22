Cyclone Amphan | Storm of rage in battered Kolkata

Kolkata

22 May 2020 23:38 IST

Residents demand clearing of blocked roads and restoration of utilities

On Friday evening, a few hundred residents of Naktala in south Kolkata took to the streets, blocking a key road connecting the Tollygunje Metro station to a large neighbourhood further east, Garia. Their ire was directed at local councillor Susmita Dam.

“For the past 50 hours, there is no electricity,” said a resident, an information technology professional who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“Thus water pumps are not working and houses are without water. The trees are not cleared and neither have the lamp posts been put in place. Every department is blaming the other and we are in darkness as the temperature is rising,” the resident added.

Advertising

Advertising

The fear and confusion that prevailed on Wednesday, when the cyclone tore through the city, is fast turning into anger as thousands of fallen trees remain entangled in electric, telephone, and television cables across the city’s streets. Blocked roads have disrupted traffic.

Also read: Amphan toll in West Bengal 80, says Mamata Banerjee

The members of Udayan Sangha who count the Trinamool’s secretary general Partha Chatterjee as a key patron and wield influence in Naktala, could be seen trying to calm down the residents.

A similar protest at the Santospur connector on the Eastern Metropolitan bypass shut an arterial road in southeast Kolkata, leading to chaos and frayed tempers.

Also read: A double disaster: On a cyclone amid the coronavirus

“They are not even allowing ambulances,” said a young woman who was trying to take her mother to the hospital. “She is in a serious condition due to kidney trouble,” she said.

Ms. Dam wasn’t immediately reachable by phone. The term of the Kolkata Municipal Council’s elected councillors has lapsed but elections have been delayed by the COVID-19 outbreak. The KMC’s appointed administrator Firhad Hakim had said on Wednesday that normalcy would be restored in 48 hours.

Poll worries

The Trinamool’s local leaders are a worried lot with two elections due inside a year. “First COVID and now Amphan before KMC and next year’s Assembly polls; we have to significantly buckle up,” said a party official, who declined to be identified. “Sad part is most of our local leaders, particularly MLAs and MPs, have left everything to Didi and are not on the ground.”

“There cannot be so many simultaneous protests at around the same time — 8 p.m. — unless it is coordinated. Only some political network can coordinate such simultaneous protests,” a Trinamool Minister said.