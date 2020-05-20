Kolkata

Cyclone Amphan | At least 10-12 feared killed as of now: Mamata

Villagers repair a bank that was destroyed by sea waves at Bakkhali due to the landing of Cyclone Amphan, near Sunderbans area in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on May 20, 2020.

Villagers repair a bank that was destroyed by sea waves at Bakkhali due to the landing of Cyclone Amphan, near Sunderbans area in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on May 20, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Entire south Bengal is hit, says CM

At least 10-12 persons are feared killed as of Wednesday night, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Also read: Amphan cyclone tracker | Cyclone Amphan makes landfall

“Entire south Bengal is hit. South Bengal is finished. I would request [the Centre] to provide humanitarian relief and not to engage in any politics,” said Ms. Banerjee.

Experts said the super cyclone was “the worst natural disaster to hit West Bengal in possibly a century.”

“The damage caused by Amphan is far far bigger than corona,” the Chief Minister said.

The cyclone also hit the State Secretariat, where Ms. Banerjee was located for last 24 hours, and damaged it too.

“We are in the middle of ruins,” Ms. Banerjee said.

 

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said it was expected that the cyclone would make a landfall between Digha and Bangladesh, a wide area, but it actually hit Sagar Island at the edge of the Bay of Bengal, about 100 kilometres south of Kolkata.

“It engulfed a huge area hitting all districts [in south Bengal]. Now it has moved to North 24 Paraganas. It will stay there for 2-3 hours. The scale of damage is very huge in North and South 24 Paraganas,” Mr. Sinha said.

Also read: Cyclone Amphan batters Bengal, Odisha

Unlike of her, the Chief Minister looked particularly dejected in Wednesday night’s press conference. She appealed to all to stay put in the relief centre and “not to leave the centres under any circumstances.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 10:39:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/cyclone-amphan-at-least-10-12-feared-killed-as-of-now-mamata/article31635281.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY