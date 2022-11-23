C.V. Ananda Bose sworn in as West Bengal Governor

November 23, 2022 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - Kolkata

C.V. Ananda Bose was on November 23 sworn in as the Governor of West Bengal. The Governor was administered the oath by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava at Raj Bhawan, Kolkata.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, members of the State Cabinet, former Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Left Front chairperson Biman Bose were among the dignitaries present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was not present at the swearing-in ceremony. Mr. Bose has taken over responsibilities from Manipur Governor La. Ganesan who assumed charge of the State on July 18 when Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected Vice-President of India.

Mr. Bose is a 1977-batch former officer of the Indian Administrative Services who has served as the Secretary of Government of India and Chief Secretary to State Governments as well as University Vice-Chancellor.

The appointment of new West Bengal Governor comes at a time when serious differences between Raj Bhawan and State Government have come to fore in several States like Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Till recently, West Bengal too witnessed a similar standoff between Raj Bhawan and the State Government.

Meanwhile, the absence of Leader of Opposition at the swearing in ceremony has triggered a controversy. Mr. Adhikari had taken to social media raising objection at the seating arrangement at the swearing-in ceremony. The BJP leader said that the chair which was designated to him was next to two BJP turncoats who have defected to Trinamool Congress (TMC) after the 2021 Assembly polls.