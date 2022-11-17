C.V. Ananda Bose appointed West Bengal Governor

November 17, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - New Delhi

Manipur Governor La Ganesan has been holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July

PTI

Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose. File. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

C.V. Ananda Bose was on Thursday appointed the Governor of West Bengal, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

His appointment will take effect on the date he assumes charge of his office, it said.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr C V Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal," the communique said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Manipur Governor La Ganesan has been holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US