Cuttack lawyers boycott courts over SAT closure

Lawyers of all lower courts, tribunals and the Orissa High Court here in the city abstained from their respective courts on Friday in protest against the recent abolishment of the Odisha State Administrative Tribunal (SAT). Following a proposal from the Odisha government, the Union government earlier this week abolished the Tribunal in the State.

Expressing gratitude for their solidarity, SAT Bar Association secretary P.K. Rout said their token protest on the day against the abolishment of all Benches of the SAT across the State was a “success”. “We will decide our next course of action next week seeking cooperation from other Bar Associations of the State,” Mr. Rout said.