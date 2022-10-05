Curtains down on Durga Puja with immersion, but West Bengal govt.’s celebration to continue

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of Durga Puja idols were immersed along 16 ghats of the Hooghly river in Kolkata and across waterbodies in West Bengal, marking the end of the five-day Durga Puja festivities. The celebration of the West Bengal government, however, will continue with a grand Durga Puja carnival being organised in Kolkata and other districts on October 8.

Like every year, people gathered on the river-banks at Taki in North 24 parganas to witness the immersion of idols in the Ichamati river. River Ichamati marks the international boundary between the two countries with North Parganas district of West Bengal on one bank and Satkhira district of Bangladesh on the other.

In Kolkata the household idols were immersed first, followed by those from the community pandals. Elaborate arrangements were made by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) using cranes to remove the immersed idols.

KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim was among those who oversaw the arrangements for immersion. There was tension after a vehicle of KMC hit a few Puja organisers at Babughat. Mr. Hakim said it was a minor accident and the driver could not apply brakes at the proper time because water from the idols was dripping on its wheels.

Women participated in the ritual of ‘Sindur Khela’—smearing vermilion on each others’ faces, and offered sweets and prayers to the Goddess before bidding her farewell for the year.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that similar carnivals would be organised in every district.

The Durga Puja festival in West Bengal was held with more enthusiasm as it came after the UNESCO’s recognition of the event as an Intangible Heritage of Humanity. The State government increased the honorarium of 40,000 community Durga Puja pandals to ₹60,000 each. About 3,000 Durga Pujas were organised in Kolkata alone.