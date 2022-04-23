Crude bombs found near children's home in Kolkata
As many as 19 crude bombs were seized from an abandoned auto-rickshaw near a children’s home in Kolkata’s Haridevpur area, prompting the police to investigate whether the explosives were a part of a terror plot, a senior officer said on April 23.
Acting on a tip-off, law enforcers conducted a raid on April 22 night and found three abandoned auto-rickshaws on a ground near a children’s home in 41 Pally locality in Haridevpur police station area, he said.
“As many as 19 crude bombs, one country-made pistol and two cartridges were found in one of the auto-rickshaws, which was operational on the Chakraberia-Bijoygarh route. We are checking CCTV footages of the area,” the officer said.
“An investigation is underway to ascertain whether the bombs were a part of a terror plot. A manhunt to trace the owner of the auto-rickshaw has been launched,” he said, adding no arrests have been made so far.
