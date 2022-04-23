Kolkata

Crude bombs found near children's home in Kolkata

This image made out of Google Maps locates Haridevpur police station in Kolkata.

As many as 19 crude bombs were seized from an abandoned auto-rickshaw near a children’s home in Kolkata’s Haridevpur area, prompting the police to investigate whether the explosives were a part of a terror plot, a senior officer said on April 23.

Acting on a tip-off, law enforcers conducted a raid on April 22 night and found three abandoned auto-rickshaws on a ground near a children’s home in 41 Pally locality in Haridevpur police station area, he said.

“As many as 19 crude bombs, one country-made pistol and two cartridges were found in one of the auto-rickshaws, which was operational on the Chakraberia-Bijoygarh route. We are checking CCTV footages of the area,” the officer said.

“An investigation is underway to ascertain whether the bombs were a part of a terror plot. A manhunt to trace the owner of the auto-rickshaw has been launched,” he said, adding no arrests have been made so far.


