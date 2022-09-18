Crude bomb explosion rocks a school in WB

ADVERTISEMENT

A crude bomb explosion rocked a school building in the West Bengal's North 24 Paraganas on Saturday triggering panic among the students and teachers. The crude bombs were allegedly thrown on the roof of the institution at about 11. 45 a.m. when classes were underway at Titagarh High school.

Senior police officials from the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate reached the school and started a probe into the incident. Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh reached the school and said that the hurling of crude bombs on the roof of the school was an attempt to threaten either the institution or some officials. The MP who recently switched sides from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Trinamool Congress said that the police would soon apprehend the culprits. Nobody was injured in the crude bomb explosion on the roof of the school.

Responding to the remarks of the MP, Hooghly BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said that the crude bomb explosions were occurring everywhere and not even small children were spared. CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said that West Bengal was sitting on a heap of gunpowder where explosions were occurring on a daily basis.

BJP delegation visits State

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP leaders comprising Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal and former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore visited the state. The five-member delegation met the injured party workers who sustained injuries during the "March to Nabanna" on September 13. The BJP leaders alleged that "Jungle Raj" was prevailing in the state.

The Kolkata Police arrested two more persons in connection with the attack on the Assistant Commissioner of Police Debjit Chatterjee during the BJP’s “March to Nabanna”. So far the police has arrested over a dozen of persons in connection with the attack and for setting a police van afire on September 13.