Crude bomb explodes in Bengal, boy killed 

A 17-year-old boy was killed on Saturday morning in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district after a crude bomb packed in a container, which was retrieved from a garbage dump, exploded.

The incident occurred at Ajamtala behind the Rahara police station in the northern suburbs of Kolkata.

According to reports, the grandfather of the boy found the container in a garbage dump and brought it home. When the boy was trying to open the container, it exploded and he sustained serious injuries. The boy was declared dead at the Sagar Dutt Medical College and Hospital.

The deceased has been identified Sheikh Salim and the grandfather was interrogated by the police.

Incidents of crude bombs going off and injuring people, particularly children, have been reported in the last couple of months. On April 24, four children were injured when crude bombs, which they mistook as balls and started playing with, exploded in Malda’s Kaliachak area. The children sustained serious injuries and had to be admitted to a State-run hospital.

After the violence at Bogtui in Birbhum where nine persons were burnt to death following the murder of Trinamool Congress leader on March 21, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had directed the police to recover illegal arms and crude bombs.