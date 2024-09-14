ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) leader among 2 arrested in Kolkata after TMC alleges conspiracy to attack protesting doctors

Published - September 14, 2024 12:18 pm IST - Kolkata

Police lodged a suo motu case in connection with the audio clip that was released on Friday

PTI

Junior Doctors during a protest rally to Swastha Bhavan in Saltlake Kolkata demanding justice for the rape and murder of a junior doctor in RG Kar medical college and hospital. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

CPI(M) leader Kalatan Dasgupta was among two persons who were arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to attack the protesting junior doctors, police said on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrests were made after an audio clip of a phone call was released by TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, who alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to attack the protesting junior doctors outside the Swashtya Bhawan in Salt Lake to defame the Mamata Banerjee government in the State.

Junior doctors' demonstration outside Health department office continues for fifth day in Kolkata

Police lodged a suo motu case in connection with the audio clip that was released on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other person arrested in the case was identified as Sanjiv Das, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Kolkata rape-murder case: Court turns down CBI plea for narco test on prime accused Sanjoy Roy

Das was arrested from Haltu in south Kolkata on Friday night, while Dasgupta was held from the protest site outside Swashtya Bhawan in Sector 5, they said.

The medics have been camping outside Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the state Health Department, since Tuesday with a host of demands, including better security at state-run hospitals and the removal of top officials over the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar MCH last month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US