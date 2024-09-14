GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI(M) leader among 2 arrested in Kolkata after TMC alleges conspiracy to attack protesting doctors

Police lodged a suo motu case in connection with the audio clip that was released on Friday

Published - September 14, 2024 12:18 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Junior Doctors during a protest rally to Swastha Bhavan in Saltlake Kolkata demanding justice for the rape and murder of a junior doctor in RG Kar medical college and hospital.

Junior Doctors during a protest rally to Swastha Bhavan in Saltlake Kolkata demanding justice for the rape and murder of a junior doctor in RG Kar medical college and hospital. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

CPI(M) leader Kalatan Dasgupta was among two persons who were arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to attack the protesting junior doctors, police said on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

The arrests were made after an audio clip of a phone call was released by TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, who alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to attack the protesting junior doctors outside the Swashtya Bhawan in Salt Lake to defame the Mamata Banerjee government in the State.

Junior doctors' demonstration outside Health department office continues for fifth day in Kolkata

Police lodged a suo motu case in connection with the audio clip that was released on Friday.

The other person arrested in the case was identified as Sanjiv Das, police said.

Kolkata rape-murder case: Court turns down CBI plea for narco test on prime accused Sanjoy Roy

Das was arrested from Haltu in south Kolkata on Friday night, while Dasgupta was held from the protest site outside Swashtya Bhawan in Sector 5, they said.

The medics have been camping outside Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the state Health Department, since Tuesday with a host of demands, including better security at state-run hospitals and the removal of top officials over the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar MCH last month.

Published - September 14, 2024 12:18 pm IST

Communist Party of India -Marxist / Kolkata / West Bengal

