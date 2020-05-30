Kolkata

COVID-19 victims won’t be revealed, govt. assures HC

The Odisha government has assured the Orissa High Court that necessary steps would be taken to ensure that identity of any person, found infected with the corona virus in the State, is not disclosed in any government communications or in any media platforms, including the social media.

State Advocate-General A.K. Parija gave this assurance to the High Court following the Thursday’s direction in this regard from a Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq. The High Court had asked the government to ensure that identities of persons, testing positive to COVID-19 in any centre, are not disclosed.

This direction from the High Court came during adjudication of a PIL filed by advocate Ananga Kumar Otta, who had alleged that several cases have been reported in the State where identities of the persons testing positive for COVID-19 have been publicised or disclosed in intra-departmental communications.

The HC has directed to list this matter on June 4.

