Kolkata

COVID-19 | Third case reported in West Bengal

Patient had recently travelled to Scotland

West Bengal on March 21 reported the third case of COVID-19 when a 23-year-old woman tested positive.

The woman recently travelled to Scotland and hails from Habra in North 24 Parganas. She has been shifted to the isolation ward of Infectious Disease and Beleghta General Hospital.

Earlier this week, two youth aged 18 and 22 tested positive. Both of them have travel history to the United Kingdom and are being treated at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, the State government has urged people with travel history to remain in home isolation. The Kolkata police on Friday shifted two women from a housing complex in the city’s Ballygunj area to a hospital “for not adhering to the protocol of home quarantine after coming back from abroad”.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over video conference on Friday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for cancellations of all international flights coming to Kolkata. She also requested for more test centres.

Mar 21, 2020

