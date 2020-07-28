COVID-19 infections on the rise in Odisha jails

Despite efforts being made to avoid physical contacts between the prisoners and their relatives, the number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha jails has been rising for the past few weeks.

As many as 95 undertrial prisoners in eight jails across the State have so far tested positive. Similarly, 17 prison staff members have been found to be infected with the virus.

The biggest number of inmates infected, 54, is from the Berhampur jail. Kodala jail in Ganjam district has 12 UTPs injected with the virus. Ten inmates have contracted the disease in Choudwar Circle Jail. Puri and Rourkela jails have seven and five inmates respectively. Other jails in Jajpur, Banapur and Udaigiri have also reported infections.

According to the sources, UTPs were being sent forwarded to the jails by the police without waiting for test results to come. By the time, they are in jail, they are already positive. A top official said jails cannot refuse court’s order for custody whether positive or otherwise.