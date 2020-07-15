COVID-19 deaths in North 24 Parganas surpass Kolkata’s toll

The North 24 Parganas district, which has emerged as a hotspot of COVID-19 infection in West Bengal on Tuesday, recorded more deaths due to the pandemic than Kolkata.
The district bordering the metropolis recorded eight deaths while Kolkata recorded seven as per the Health department. This is the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic that a district has recorded more causalities than Kolkata. 24 deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 980.
The State also recorded 1,390 infections in the past 24 hours taking the number of cases to 32,838. The number of active cases has touched 11,927 and the discharge rate remains at 60.69%. The State also recorded 1,390 cases in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 32,838.
Broad-based containment zone approach
Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said broad-based containment zone approach will remain in place till July 19. The notification said “rigours of containment zones be particularly enforced in and around the city of Kolkata, and inter alia in towns of Jalpaiguri, Malda, Coochbehar, Raiganj and Silliguri where comprehensive lockdown will be affected from Wednesday”.
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed post-mortem in the death of an 18-year-old student due to COVID-19 on July 9. The family members alleged that he was denied treatment at a number of state-run hospitals. Supporters of the SFI held protests outside the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate alleging lack of proper medical infrastructure to tackle the pandemic in the State.
