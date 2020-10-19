Coronavirus | COVID-19 deaths in Kolkata cross 2,000

West Bengal on Monday registered another highest single day spike of 3,992 new COVID-19 infections taking the total number of cases in the State to 3,25,028. The State also recorded 63 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the mortalities to 6,119. With 18 deaths, the COVID-19 deaths in Kolkata crossed 2,000 to reach 2,002. North 24 Parganas recorded 10 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the toll in the district to 1,384.

North 24 Parganas and Kolkata have accounted for more than half of COVID-19 deaths in the entire State. The number of samples tested positive for COVID-19 in both Kolkata and North 24 parganas in the past 24 hours crossed over 800 for the first time.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the State rose to 34,584 and the discharge rate marginally declined to 87.48%. The percentage of positive cases to the total sample tested in the State has increased to 8.06%.

During the day Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also chaired a meeting at the State Secretariat on the preparations to tackle the spike of the viral infection during Durga Puja festival.