COVID-19: Daily infections in Bengal drop to below 10,000; curbs relaxed

Kolkata

01 June 2021 23:28 IST

Construction work allowed; IT firms can open with 10% staff

The number of daily COVID-19 infections in West Bengal dropped below 10,000 after several weeks with the State registering about 9,424 infections in the past 24 hours. During the second wave of the pandemic, the number of daily infections had peaked above 20,000. This is the first time after the marathon Assembly polls in the State that daily COVID infections have dropped below 10,000.

Another new trend that has emerged is that the number of infections in North 24 Parganas, the most populated district, is almost double that of Kolkata. North 24 Parganas has registered 2,028 infections in the past 24 hours, while Kolkata registered 1,032 new cases.

The State however, recorded 137 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. While North 24 Parganas recorded 35 deaths, Kolkata recorded 32 deaths and South 24 Parganas 13 deaths.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, in a notification issued by West Bengal government late on Monday the State government has allowed relaxation to grocery shops, construction workers and allowed Information Technology firms to function with 10% capacity. The State health department has also issued a notification directing that doctors be not asked to work more than eight hours. The government order also directs doctors tending to COVID patients be allowed two to three days leave every week.

Ambulance cost

Along with the government, several voluntary organisation have joined in the fight for COVID-19 reaching out to patients in distress. The Bangla Sanskriti Mancha, a voluntary organisation, has started an ambulance service to ferry COVID patients for ₹1. “We have realised that getting an ambulance is proving to be a challenge for COVID patients. In many cases ambulance is not available or charge an exorbitant amount. We have ferried several patients either to hospitals or safe homes. Today, our ambulance services came to the rescue of a patient who died of COVID. We helped the family carry the body to crematorium,” Samirul Islam, president of Banglar Sanskriti Mancha said.