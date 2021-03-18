Kolkata

COVID-19 cases spike in poll-bound West Bengal

Police personnel undergo COVID-19 tests at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on March 6, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

With only days left for the high stakes election, the State is witnessing an increase in the number of COVID-19 infections.

The State recorded 303 cases in the past 24 hours and one death. Kolkata recorded 96 cases and North 24 Parganas 74. Except three, all the 23 districts recorded infections in the past 24 hours. On March 16, the State recorded 255 infections. Experts warn that violation of safety protocols, when there is large gathering during elections, may aggravate the situation.

Chairman of the Board of Administrators of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim said the safe houses of the KMC have been closed but the Health Department will be prepared and keep up its vigil to contain the situation.

Three persons including a woman prisoner of the Alipore Women’s Correctional Home died in allegedly a diarrhoea outbreak in south Kolkata. The deaths, which included a five-year-old girl, have occurred in the past 48 hours and the areas affected are ward number 73 (Bhawanipore) in the city. Mr. Hakim said there is a possibility of the water contamination in the KMC supply but said claims that people have died due to contamination are ‘exaggerated’.

“Three people have died after drinking contaminated water supplied by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation in Bhowanipore. Mamata Banerjee, outgoing Chief Minister, has been a legislator from this AC for last 10 years. Her close aide Firhad Hakim is KMC’s Mayor,” BJP co-observer to West Bengal and head of party’s IT Cell Amit Malaviya said.

