COVID-19 cases rise to 1.56 lakh; death toll touches 3,126

West Bengal on Saturday registered 3,012 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total case tally in the State to 1,56,766. It also recorded 53 fatalities in 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 3,126.
However, recoveries outweighed cases with 3,312 more people being discharged in the State on Saturday. With a total of 1,27,644 recovered patients, West Bengal’s recovery rate increased to 81.42% while the number active cases currently stand at 25,996.
Of the 53 new deaths, 12 were recorded in Kolkata and eight in North 24 Parganas. Howrah, meanwhile, reported seven deaths. Kolkata also saw 470 new cases in 24 hours while North 24 Parganas saw 463 fresh cases.
A total of 43,232 samples were tested in 24 hours.
Question on lockdown
Meanwhile, with the announcement of Unlock 4.0 by the Ministry of Home Affairs where the Centre’s consent is required for imposing a complete lockdown across the State, questions are being raised on the three assigned days of total lockdown in the State in September.
The State government had announced a lockdown on September 7, 11 and 12. The Trinamool Congress leadership said the Centre is imposing its rules on the State without any consultation.
Party MP Santanu Sen said that COVID-19 situation in West Bengal is not similar to other States so the Centre should have taken the State government into confidence before announcing such measures.
(With PTI inputs)
