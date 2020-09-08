COVID-19 cases in West Bengal rise to 1.83 lakh

Kolkata

08 September 2020 00:33 IST

State’s death toll touches 3,620

West Bengal on Monday recorded 3,077 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 1,83,865.

The State also recorded 58 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 3,620.

Of the 58 deaths, 16 were reported in Kolkata, 13 in North 24 Parganas, eight in Howrah and six in Hooghly. This takes the death toll due to COVID-19 in the three districts to 1,392, 820 and 420 respectively. These three districts account for about 70% of the mortalities.

In terms of daily case rise, North 24 Parganas topped the chart with 576 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking total case tally to 38,287. Meanwhile, Kolkata recorded 458 cases, taking total cases to 43,542.

The recovery rate stands at 85.4% with 42,216 samples being tested in 24 hours. The total samples tested have crossed 22 lakh.

First lockdown in Sept.

Meanwhile, the State observed its first total lockdown in September on Monday. It was largely successful with fewer people and vehicles on the road. The Kolkata Police prosecuted 622 people for violating safety restrictions and 422 for not wearing masks, as of 6 p.m. The State will observe a complete lockdown on September 11 and 12.