COVID-19 cases in West Bengal rise to 1.83 lakh

West Bengal on Monday recorded 3,077 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 1,83,865.
The State also recorded 58 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 3,620.
Of the 58 deaths, 16 were reported in Kolkata, 13 in North 24 Parganas, eight in Howrah and six in Hooghly. This takes the death toll due to COVID-19 in the three districts to 1,392, 820 and 420 respectively. These three districts account for about 70% of the mortalities.
In terms of daily case rise, North 24 Parganas topped the chart with 576 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking total case tally to 38,287. Meanwhile, Kolkata recorded 458 cases, taking total cases to 43,542.
The recovery rate stands at 85.4% with 42,216 samples being tested in 24 hours. The total samples tested have crossed 22 lakh.
First lockdown in Sept.
Meanwhile, the State observed its first total lockdown in September on Monday. It was largely successful with fewer people and vehicles on the road. The Kolkata Police prosecuted 622 people for violating safety restrictions and 422 for not wearing masks, as of 6 p.m. The State will observe a complete lockdown on September 11 and 12.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath