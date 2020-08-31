COVID-19 cases in West Bengal near 1.6 lakh

Kolkata

31 August 2020 00:04 IST

With 50 more deaths, toll is 3,176

West Bengal on Sunday recorded 3,019 cases of COVID-19, taking the total case tally to 1,59,785. The State also recorded 50 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll due to COVID-19 to 3,176.

With 3,308 people being discharged, the recovery rate improved to 81.96% while the active cases in the State declined to 25,657.

Of the 50 deaths, 19 were recorded in Kolkata taking the city’s death toll to 1,280. The second most affected area due to the viral infection, North 24 Parganas, recorded 7 deaths, taking its death toll to 726. The district also recorded 594 more cases in the past 24 hours, while Kolkata recorded 428 infections.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 43,436 samples were tested for the infection in the past 24 hours. The total samples tested so far in West Bengal, which has one of lowest tests per million population among larger States, is now 18.45 lakh.

Doctor succumbs

Meanwhile, another doctor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), who was at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, died due to the viral infection.

Raqibuddin Ahmed, a doctor employed with the city’s civic body, was active in containing the spread of pandemic in borough number 15 of the KMC. So far about 20 doctors have died in West Bengal due to COVID-19 infection.