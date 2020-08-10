COVID-19 cases in West Bengal cross 95,000 mark

West Bengal recorded 2,939 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 95,554.
The State recorded 54 deaths in 24 hours due to the viral infection, taking the total fatalities to 2,059. The number of active infections rose to 26,375, while the recovery rate in the State is 70.24%. The number of samples tested in the day stood at 26,242.
Of the 54 deaths, 21 were recorded in Kolkata and 15 in North 24 Parganas. Of the total people who died of the viral infection, 88.5% were suffering from co-morbidities.
Helpline for patients
Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has started a helpline for COVID-19 patients, another one for ambulance services and a number for telemedicine services. The helpline numbers are prominently displayed on the website of the State Health Department.
The State Health Department also issued an advisory saying that certain hospitals were discharging patients still in need of medical care.
“It is hereby directed that all nursing homes/hospitals should not discharge COVID-19 positive patients requiring medical attention without assured admission in any COVID hospital, either government or private,” the advisory said.
The State had earlier observed a complete lockdown on Saturday, with vehicular movement.
