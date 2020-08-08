COVID-19 cases in West Bengal cross 90,000

West Bengal on Saturday recorded 2,949 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 92,615. The State also recorded 51 deaths in 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 2,005.
The active cases in the State increased to 25,486 and the recovery rate in stands at 70.32%.
Of the 51 deaths in the State, Kolkata recorded 20 deaths while North 24 Parganas recorded 19. Kolkata’s death toll now stands at 927 and that of North 24 Parganas at 463.
Meanwhile, the State observed its second complete lockdown in the month of August on Saturday. There was no vehicular movement on the streets of Kolkata or any other district. Around 670 people were booked in Kolkata Police area for violating the lockdown restrictions and 379 for not using masks.
In another development, a patient, who tested positive, tried to jump from the window of Medical College, Kolkata the primary COVID-19 facility in the city. The patient was a resident of Ashoknagar in North 24 Parganas and was suffering from mental health issues.
