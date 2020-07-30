COVID-19 cases in West Bengal cross 65,000

West Bengal observed a near total lockdown on Wednesday even as it recorded 2,294 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total case tally past the 65,000 mark to 65,268. The active cases in the State now stand at 19,652.

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 1,490, with 41 more deaths reported on Wednesday. Kolkata recorded 17 of the 41 deaths, followed by nine in North 24 Parganas, five in South 24 Parganas and four in Howrah.

2,094 discharged

A total of 2,094 people were discharged from health facilities in the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 44,116.

The recovery rate now stands at 67.6%. The number of samples tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours was 17,114.

721 booked

Police personnel in Kolkata and other districts ensured that there were no people or vehicles on roads except those who were engaged in essential or emergency services.

They used drones to keep a vigil on the thoroughfares and 721 people were arrested or prosecuted for violating the lockdown restrictions.