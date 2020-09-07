COVID-19 cases in West Bengal cross 1.8 lakh, recovery rate crosses 85%

Kolkata

West Bengal on Sunday recorded 3,087 cases of COVID-19, taking the total case tally to 1,80,788. The State also registered a total of 52 fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths due to the viral infection to 3,562.

With 3,207 patients recovering from the infection on Sunday, the recovery rate of the State further improved to 85.19%.

Of the 52 deaths, eight were recorded in Kolkata, 10 in North 24 Parganas and 10 in Howrah district. The three districts together have accounted to more than 70% of all fatalities in the State.

In terms of new cases in the past 24 hours, Kolkata recorded 541 new patients, taking the total cases in the city to 43,084. Meanwhile, North 24 Parganas recorded a total of 590 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the district’s total case tally to 37,711.

Kolkata, Howrah and North 24 Parganas have recorded over 50% of all COVID-19 cases in the State.

A total of 46,505 samples were tested for the viral infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total samples tested in the State to 21.58 lakhs.