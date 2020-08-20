COVID-19 cases in West Bengal cross 1.25 lakh mark

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded 3,169 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total case tally to 1,25,922. The State also recorded 53 fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,581.
While the number of active cases in the State increased to 27,678, the recovery rate also increased to 75.97%. Of the 53 deaths reported, 16 were in North 24 Parganas and 11 in Kolkata. The city also recorded 666 new cases of the viral infection in the past 24 hours while North 24 Parganas recorded 657 new cases.
Meanwhile, the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission on Wednesday said allegations of medical negligence against Desum Hospital in Kolkata are serious. The commission directed the hospital to deposit ₹10 lakh, which will be given to the family members of a patient once the allegations are found to be true.
The family members of a COVID-19 patient from Purba Medinipur had alleged that the hospital failed to admit the patient as the family could not deposit the advance amount. The patient died while waiting in the ambulance outside the hospital.
During a virtual hearing, the commission representatives said the licence of the hospital should be cancelled but considering the welfare of admitted patients, it is not taking such a step.
