COVID-19 cases in West Bengal cross 1.2 lakh mark

18 August 2020 23:52 IST

West Bengal on Tuesday recorded 3,175 news cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 1,22,753. The State also recorded 55 more fatalities due to the viral infection, taking the death toll to 2,528.

While the number of active cases in the State rose to 27,535, the recovery rate has also improved to 75.51%.

Of the 55 deaths on Tuesday, 17 were recorded in Kolkata, taking the number of people who have succumbed in the city to 1,110. North 24 Parganas, the second worst-affected district due to the outbreak, recorded 11 deaths, taking the number of mortalities in the district to 580.

The district also recorded more cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours than Kolkata. While 600 new cases were reported from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas reported 664 new cases.

The total number of cases in Kolkata now stands at 33,467 while that in North 24 Parganas is 25,904. A total of 35,107 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.