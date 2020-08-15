COVID-19 cases in West Bengal cross 1.1 lakh

West Bengal on Friday recorded its highest single-day spike of 3,035 new COVID-19 cases, taking the State’s tally to 1,10,358.

The number of active cases in the State is 26,850 and the recovery rate stands at 73.57%. There were reports of 60 deaths on Friday taking the fatalities to 2,319. In the past 24 hours 31,317 samples were tested.

Of the 60 people who succumbed to the virus, 24 were from Kolkata, taking the number of deaths in the city to 1,036. North 24 Parganas recorded 16 deaths, taking the toll to 540.

Meanwhile, a prominent doctors association in the State has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to set up a separate facility for healthcare workers. The Association For Health Service Doctors also asked Ms. Banerjee to release ₹1 lakh to front line staff working in government and private institutions under an insurance scheme.