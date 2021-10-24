COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Bengal

Kolkata

The State’s caseload rose to 15,85,466 as Kolkata registered the highest number of fresh infections at 268.

The COVID-19 situation in West Bengal deteriorated as 974 more people tested positive for the infection on Saturday, 128 more than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

West Bengal had registered 846 COVID-19 cases on Friday. Fresh cases surged for the fourth consecutive day after the State recently celebrated the mega event of Durga Puja.

The COVID-19 death toll too soared to 19,045 as 12 more patients succumbed to the infection.

Four fresh fatalities each were recorded in Kolkata and its neighbouring North 24 Parganas, while two deaths were reported in Nadia, and one each in South 24 Parganas and Hooghly. The State now has 7,731 active cases, while 15,58,690 people have been cured of the disease so far.