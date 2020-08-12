COVID-19 case count in WB crosses 1 lakh

West Bengal on Tuesday reported 2,931 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 1,01,390. The count of active cases stands at 25,846.
As many as 49 deaths pushed the number of mortalities in the State to 2,149. Of the 49 fatalities, 20 were recorded in Kolkata and nine were recorded in North 24 Parganas, taking the death toll to 980 and 499, respectively. Kolkata and North 24 Parganas together account for 68 % of all deaths due to COVID-19. The State’s discharge rate has increased to 72.39%.
The State tested 27,015 samples in the last 24 hours, with the total number of samples tested so far reaching 11.59 lakh.
Meanwhile, irregularities in treatment of COVID-19 patients have come to fore. Family members of a patient alleged that a private hospital in Kolkata refused admission because they failed to deposit the entire fees in advance.
In Howrah, a patient took to social media alleging lack of facilities at a COVID-19 centre while in Tamluk, a patient had to wait for hours before getting admitted.
At Arambagh in Hooghly district, villagers clashed with the police over setting up a crematorium near a riverbank for those dying of the novel coronavirus.
